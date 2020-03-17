Featured Event
Sea Birds with National Geographic
Friday, April 24 | 7AM PT / 10AM ET
Join Annette Fayett, a seabird biologist, to learn about how she is tracking seabirds in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans and working to protect their future. Use the Family Guide to prepare for the discussion and continue learning after the event.
One silver lining of social distancing is that writers, artists, musicians, and creators are offering free lessons, readings, and concerts you can enjoy from home.
Our listings are updated each weekday and some weekends. Whenever possible, we link directly to the event, but if not, we link to a webpage with information to guide you there. Events for kids under 13 may need to be viewed through an adult's social media account with supervision.
Scheduled
Virtual Storytimes
- 8:00 a.m. PT (M–F): Penguin Kids Storytime, a picture book read-aloud and accompanying activity (Instagram @penguinkids)
- 9:00 a.m. PT (M): Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton reads a children's story (Twitter @levarburton)
- 10:00 a.m. PT (M-F): Pete the Cat Club, James Dean (Pete the Cat series) reads from his picture books, as well as providing drawing lessons and other interactive activities (Instagram @petethecatofficial)
- 11:00 a.m. PT: Stay at Home Story Time, a ~20 min. picture book read-aloud with Oliver Jeffers (Lost and Found author) (Instagram Live @oliverjeffers, uploaded to YouTube after)
- 11:00 a.m. PT: Brightly Storytime, a 5–10 min. picture book read-aloud (YouTube @ Brightly Storytime)
- 11:00 a.m. PT (T/Th): Snack & Read Live with Simon Kids, a 30-min. read-aloud from popular middle-grade authors like Emily Calendrelli (Ada Lace series) and Aaron Reynolds (Creepy Pair of Underwear!) (Facebook Live @SimonKIDS)
- 12 p.m. PT (M-F): Read Together, Be Together, a weekly lineup of virtual storytimes from a variety of children's authors
- 12 p.m. PT: Mac Barnett (Triangle) reads one of his picture books (Instagram Live @MacBarnett)
- ~12 p.m. PT: Jeff Norton reads a chapter (5–10 min.) of his sci-fi adventure novel Alienated (YouTube @Jeff Norton)
- 12 p.m PT (W): Reading Rainbow's LeVar Burton reads a YA story for tweens and teens (Twitter @levarburton)
- 4:00 p.m. PT (Th): GoodNight with Dolly, a weekly read-aloud from Dolly Parton (YouTube @Dolly Parton's Imagination Library)
- ~6:00–9:00 p.m. PT -- Josh Gad (voice of Olaf from Frozen) will virtually read a picture book as a bedtime story (Twitter @JoshGad)
- Weekly (F): I read YA Friday Reads: Popular young adult authors like Nic Stone and Sharon Cameron read a chapter from their novels (Instagram @ireadYA)
Virtual Drawing Lessons
- 8:00 a.m. PT (F): Drawing lessons from Dav Pilkey (creator of Captain Underpants, Dog-Man graphic novel series) (Scholastic web site includes weekly videos and activities)
- 8:30 a.m. PT (T/Th): Drawing with Toddlers, a short drawing lesson from E. B. Goodale (Under the Lilacs) (Instagram Live @ebgoodale)
- 10:00 a.m. PT: Lunchtime Doodles, a ~30 min. art lesson with Mo Willems (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus) (YouTube @The Kennedy Center)
- 10:00 a.m. PT: Drawing lessons with Wendy Macnaughton (NYT best-selling illustrator) (Instagram Live @wendymac)
- 10:00 a.m. PT: DC Kids Camp, interactive videos and art lessons from DC Comics middle grade artists and authors like Meg Cabot, Shannon Hale, and Gene Luen Yang (Twitter @dccomicskids, Instagram @dckids)
- 11:00 a.m. PT: Draw Every Day with JJK, a ~20 min. drawing lesson with Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Lunch Lady graphic novel series) (YouTube @ Jarrett J. Krosoczka—author & illustrator)
- 12 p.m. PT (T/Th): Crafting with Curious Jane (Instagram Live)
Music Classes and Performances
- 6:00 a.m. PT: Music classes from Jam with Jamie (also uploaded for later viewing)
- 8:00 a.m. PT: Daily music, movement, yoga classes, and more for pre-K/toddlers from Union City Play in New York City
- 11:00 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT: Stars in the House, a 60 min. performance and chat by various Broadway actors and other performers to raise money for out-of-work entertainers (YouTube @The Actors Fund)
- 12 p.m PT (Th): National Theatre at Home, a weekly streamed production from the National Theatre in London (YouTube @ National Theatre, available for one week)
- 4:30 PT: Every night a new recording from The Metropolitan Opera is available to stream
- Various: A full list of live concerts streaming, varying from pop stars to operas (curated by NPR)
Learning and Other Activities
- 5:00 a.m. PT, 7:00 a.m. PT, 9:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. PT (M-F): MEL Academy science webinars, 45-min. at-home science lessons for kids
- 6:00 a.m. PT (M-F.): P.E. with Joe, a 30-min. exercise class for kids (YouTube @The Body Coach TV)
- 9:00 a.m. PT, 11:00 a.m. PT, 1:00 p.m. PT (M-F): #PlayAtHome recess and movement activities 3x/day (Facebook Live)
- 10:00 a.m. PT (M-F): Kids + Parents Cooking Class, kid-friendly recipes taught by chefs at Delish (Instagram Live @delish)
- 11:00 a.m. PT (M-F): Scientists, filmmakers, and adventurers discuss their work; learning guides included. (National Geographic)
- 12:00 p.m. PT (W/F): Cook-Along Classes with Raddish Kids, virtual cooking demos specifically for kids (Facebook Live)
- 12:00 p.m. PT (W): Daily Homeroom with Sal (YouTube)
- 2:00 p.m. PT (T/Th): Virtual tour of Charlie's Acres, a 30 min. tour of a 140-animal farm (Facebook Live)
- 3:00 p.m. PT (Sat/Sun): No Nap Family Happy Hour, a ~45-min. kid-friendly virtual concert (Facebook @NoNapHappyHour)
- 3:30 p.m. PT: Talk About Real Things, a 15 min. daily livestream for teens around mental health (Well Being Teens)
- Daily: Live learning events from various Smithsonian experts including meditation, sci-fi talks, and art lectures. (Smithsonian)